Pedestrians injured in Redwood County crash

Oct 2, 2019 @ 3:00am

(Mankato, MN) – Two pedestrians were injured Tuesday morning when they were struck while crossing a highway in Redwood County.

Thirty-two-year-old Moriah Marie Lokken, and Jill Renee Wreath, 36, both of Marshall, were transported to Carris Health in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the two women were crossing a marked intersection on Highway 68 in Wabasso when they were struck by a Chrysler 300 that was westbound on the highway.

The Chrysler was driven by 25-year-old Scott Joe Christensen of Wabasso.  Neither Christensen or his passenger, 27-year-old Bobby Joe Christensen of Wabasso, were injured.

The state patrol put the crash time at 6:50 a.m.

