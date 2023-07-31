Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dead at age 70

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as children’s TV star Pee-Wee Herman, has died.

Reubens died Monday at age 70. He had been previously diagnosed with cancer.

Reubens’ team released the following statement on Facebook:

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”