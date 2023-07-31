River 105 River 105 Logo

Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dead at age 70

July 31, 2023 12:28PM CDT
Share
@ap.news FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2010 file photo, Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, attends the after-party for the opening night of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway in New York. Hermans next adventure is coming to Netflix. The online video company says on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, it will debut a new film featuring Paul Reubens as the bow tie-clad character from stage, TV and film. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as children’s TV star Pee-Wee Herman, has died.

Reubens died Monday at age 70.  He had been previously diagnosed with cancer.

Reubens’ team released the following statement on Facebook:

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Recent Posts