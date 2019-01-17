Peeps Cereal Is Hitting Store Shelves Now

If your mornings could use a little something sweet, Peeps has a new product to give you that extra hop.

The iconic candy brand just rolled out a limited-edition Peeps marshmallow-flavored cereal in collaboration with Kellogg’s.

To mimic the classic sugary taste and springtime colors of the treat, the whole-grain cereal is lightly sweetened and dyed, and is mixed in with tiny marshmallows that are “reminiscent of the iconic marshmallow candy brand,” according to Kellogg’s.

Even the cereal box is inspired by the cheerful chicks and bunnies, sporting a bright yellow background and adorable characters.

The boxes are currently making their way onto store shelves and certain stores are already stocking up for Easter season. However, the product is only available for an undisclosed limited time, so make sure to pick up a box (or three) when you see one.

