Pemberton man charged in New Ulm crash that sent 2 to ICU

A man is facing criminal charges for a weekend crash in New Ulm that sent two victims to intensive care.

Miguel Bustillos, 44, of Pemberton, was charged in Brown County Court with four counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of threats of violence, all felonies, in the Oct 1 crash.

A criminal complaint says Bustillos was traveling at a high rate of speed on 3rd N and Minnesota streets in New Ulm before turning southbound onto Broadway, where he lost control, crossed over the median, and struck an Oldsmobile Alero in the northbound lanes.

Police responded to the crash at about 8:15 p.m. It was reported the two people in the Alero were unconscious.

Witnesses told police Bustillos and his passenger fled the vehicle on foot. Court documents say a witness caught the passenger and brought him back to the scene of the crash. Police located and apprehended Bustillos after a tip from a citizen.

Police say Bustillos emitted a “strong odor of alcohol,” was unsteady on his feet, and had glossy, bloodshot eyes. He was transported for medical evaluation at the New Ulm Medical Center, where he allegedly became agitated and made comments about being in a cartel and murdering police. The complaint said Bustillos also threatened to cut off a deputy’s head with a machete and made comments consistent with “suicide by cop” ideation.

Police say Bustillos kicked a squad car window as he was transported to jail and hit his head on the counter while talking to jail staff.

A search of Bustillos’s car produced marijuana, a THC cartridge, and marijuana wax, according to the complaint. Samples of his blood were collected at the hospital. Court documents say Bustillo admitted that he started drinking around noon on the day of the crash. The complaint says Bustillos’s vehicle was not insured.

Court documents say the driver of the Alero was transported by helicopter for multiple pelvic fractures and bleeding on the brain. The passenger also suffered a brain bleed, and both victims were hospitalized in the ICU surgical unit, according to the complaint.

Bustillos is also facing misdemeanor charges for no proof of insurance, drug possession, and fleeing police on foot.