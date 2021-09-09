Pemberton man facing bias-motivated charges

A Pemberton man is facing charges that authorities say were motivated by bias.

Patrick Lee Olson, 39, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence and 4th-degree assault – motivated by bias, which is a gross misdemeanor.

A criminal complaint says another man reported that Olson had threatened to beat and kill him on the night of Sept 7 when police responded to a rural Pemberton residence. The victim also reported Olson had called him derogatory names based on his race.

Olson admitted to threatening to kill the victim and threatening him because of his race, according to the complaint.