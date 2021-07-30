Pemberton mayor facing criminal sex charges

The mayor of Pemberton is accused of inappropriately touching a child known to him.

Perry Mortensen, 61, is charged with two felony counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.

A criminal complaint says the alleged abuse involved a child under the age of 13 who previously lived with Mortensen. The girl apparently disclosed the incidents to someone who reported it to police, says the complaint.

The child described Mortensen touching her crotch twice earlier this year, once after she fell asleep in his living room, and again the next day as he taught her how to use a computer game while she sat on his lap, according to the complaint.

Investigators asked Mortensen about the living room incident. He told police that he’d pulled blankets back up around the girl because she’d kicked them off, but said, “I don’t recall rubbing her or anything,” according to the complaint.

Mortensen has been summoned to appear in court.