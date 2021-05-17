Pemberton woman seriously injured in crash

A Pemberton woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash last week in Sibley County

Kathleen Knutson, 45, sustained serious injuries in the crash, which happened Friday at 2:38 p.m. near the intersection of County Rd 12 and 361st Ave, four miles east of Arlington.

Knutson was transported to a local hospital, then later flown to a Hennepin County healthcare facility.

An infant in the vehicle at the time of the crash was properly secured and did not suffer any apparent injuries.

According to a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Knutson was driving a Nissan Rogue that left the roadway after a curve.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.