Pence, Ivanka visit salon damaged by Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump made an unannounced stop at a Minneapolis hair salon left in rubble by the violence that followed George Floyd’s death.

The campaign visit Thursday was aimed at driving home President Donald Trump’s law-and-order message. Pence and Ivanka Trump say they stand with law enforcement and with Minneapolis business owners who saw their livelihoods destroyed during days of unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Flora Westbrooks, owner of the salon, was near tears as she visited the site with Pence and Trump. Pence said there’s no excuse for what happened to Floyd, but there’s also no excuse for violent protests that followed.