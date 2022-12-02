Pentagon Debuts Its New Stealth Bomber, The B-21 Raider

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States’ newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development.

The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.

The B-21 Raider gets its name from the 1942 Doolittle Raid over Tokyo and is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years.

Almost every aspect of the B-21 Raider program is classified.

The Pentagon is providing the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday.

Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.