Pentagon Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira Expected To Plead Guilty In Federal Case

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, is expected to plead guilty in his federal case.

In court papers filed Thursday, prosecutors asked the judge to schedule a change of plea hearing, but no other details were immediately available.

The judge set the hearing for Monday in Boston’s federal courthouse.

Teixeira was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

An attorney for Teixeira didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Teixeira had previously pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.