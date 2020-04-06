People Are Having Vivid Dreams Amid Pandemic Crisis

In the age of coronavirus, dreams have taken on new meaning.

The imaginings are vivid, often strange, sometimes terrifying. Long dead grandparents. Bob Dylan doling out psychic medicine. The dinosaurs reborn.

Experts say dreams are a way for people to understand themselves. Their main function is to process emotions, which for many people have been more intense during the pandemic. People’s waking lives are fraught – fear, uncertainty and helplessness pervade the day. Those same emotions make respite at night elusive.

“In our lives … we’re only consciously aware of about 2% of what’s going on around us and the other 98%, most of that is emotional, and we use our dreams as a way of understanding those emotions,” said Ian Wallace, a psychologist who specializes in dreams. “In a situation like this pandemic, where emotions are heightened, people’s awareness of their dreams are also heightened and these dreams might seem more vivid and more scary.”

One of the most universally common dreams, Wallace said, is one where a person is being chased. The dreamer may be pursuing something, or something is pursuing the dreamer. But the pandemic has put a twist on it.

“Just now, what people are dreaming of in these chase dreams is something faceless,” he said. “Something really hard to identify, something that’s unknown.”

Fear of the unknown is ubiquitous. People want to know when social distancing and quarantines will end. They want to know if they will get sick or if someone they love will. They want to know when the stimulus checks are coming, if they’ll have a job when this is over, what life will look like when people are encouraged to emerge again.

Uncertainty during the day, Wallace said, inevitably influences dreams at night.

“We use our dreams to resolve emotional tension and particularly emotional uncertainty because human beings are not very good at dealing with uncertainty,” he said.

What to do with dreams

Wallace views dreams as opportunities. He thinks of them as messages people send themselves to help work through feelings. People ought to listen to them, he says, to resolve whatever their brain is stuck on.

People’s dreams during the pandemic, he said, reveal how helpless and out of control many people feel.

“One of the things about this pandemic is that in some ways it’s a real leveler. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, what your ethnicity or what country or what culture, this thing might hit you next,” he said. “All these different dream images people are creating, they all come back to that.”

Source: usatoday.com