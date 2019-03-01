People Fight Over Crab Legs at Buffet Using Tongs Like Swords

Two people were arrested after diners at a buffet restaurant in Alabama got extremely crabby. Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson says he had just gotten his food at the Meteor Buffet when a brawl erupted among diners who had been waiting for crab legs.

“There’s a woman who’s beating a man. People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere,” Johnson tells WHNT. He says some diners, who accused each other of cutting in line after waiting up to 20 minutes for the next tray of crab legs to come out, ended up fencing with serving tongs.

Two customers were charged with misdemeanors. Chequita Jenkins was charged with third-degree assault on John Chapman, who suffered a cut to his head, and Chapman was charged with disorderly conduct.

