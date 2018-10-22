Peppermint Bark Oreos Are Finally Here, So Get Your Hot Cocoa Ready

Alright guys, I kind of hate to say this, but with spooky season coming to an end, the holidays are quite literally just around the corner. Aside from all of the impending snow and ice, however, comes the joy that is peppermint bark. The sweet treat is absolutely marvelous on its own, but Oreo recently decided to combine their classic cookie with the festive dessert, creating the ever-delicious Peppermint Bark Oreos.

Oreo always manages to concoct something new and festive for each and every holiday, and for Christmas 2018, the renowned packaged cookie brand is revamping their old Mint Oreos as Peppermint Bark Oreos. According to Real Simple, each cookie mixes minty, crunchy sugar crystals with Oreo cream, which is then sandwiched between two classic chocolate Oreo cookies. IDK about you, but that sounds pretty delicious to me. Thus far, I’ve found them on Target and Walmart’s websites, and it pretty much goes without saying they’ll be the bell of the ball this holiday season.

Popular food Instagram account @JunkBanter posted all about Peppermint Bark Oreos upon seeing them at Chicago’s Sweets & Snacks Expo. In the caption, the famous foodie said the Peppermint Bark flavor is a total upgrade from OG Mint, but he speculates whether the fudge in the middle would be noticeably different from regular Oreo cream, aesthetically speaking.

Junkbanter’s Instagram caption said:

At the tail end of the year, Nabisco will refresh their old Peppermint Oreos with a new Peppermint Bark Oreo, featuring crunchy sugar crystals in the creme. It remains to be seen if the creme will be identical, but I’ve consulted with Santa’s big fat ass and we both agree this same concept with a white fudge coating a la White Fudge Oreos would have been the holiest, jolliest choice.

These gorgeous cookies most likely won’t be available until the very beginning of November (at the earliest, that is).

