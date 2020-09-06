Permanent repairs to Highway 99 culvert near Montgomery rescheduled

(Mankato, MN) – Permanent repairs for a failed culvert on Highway 99 east of Highway 13 have been rescheduled to Sept 8.

The repair work will extend the current detour for a minimum of four weeks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 13 and Highway 21. Motorists can still access the Montgomery Apple Orchard from the west using Highway 99 at the Highway 13 intersection.

The stretch of road closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains. MnDOT crews dug into the site for emergency repairs as soon as the water receded. It was determined that the culvert needed to be replaced.

The repairs were initially scheduled to begin on August 31, but were rescheduled due to contractor availability.