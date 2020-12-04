Person in their 40’s from Martin County dies of COVID

A person in their 40’s from Martin County has died of COVID-19, one of 61 new deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

It’s the 22nd death in Martin County, as the state’s death toll rises to 3,845.

According to the latest data, Murray and Rice counties each reported a single death Friday. In Nobles County, two people died from the virus, according to MDH.

Here is MDH’s breakdown of the residence type for the lastest deaths:

Private Residence: 24

Long-term care/Assisted Living: 36

Group home/Residential Behavioral health: 1

MDH reports that 1,679 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 367 in intensive care.

The latest Response Capacity report indicates that the south-central portion of the state has two available staffed ICU beds – or 8.7%. The report is based on 93 out of 95 reporting hospitals. The south-central region includes Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, Martin, Waseca, Faribault, Le Sueur, Sibley, McLeod, and Meeker counties. In the same region, there are 73 staffed non-ICU beds available, or 18%, with 131 out of 132 hospitals reporting.

Another 5,371 new COVID-19 cases were reported by state health officials Friday, bring the total number of infections in Minnesota to 338,973.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth- 49

Brown – 29

Cottonwood – 22

Faribault – 12

Fillmore – 8 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 29

Jackson – 13 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 33

Lyon – 31

Martin – 27

McLeod – 63

Mower – 41 (1 probable)

Murray – 12 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 28

Nobles – 10 (1 probable)

Redwood – 20

Renville – 30 (1 probable)

Rice – 61

Sibley – 8

Steele – 45

Waseca – 20

Watonwan – 23