Person in their 40’s in Nicollet County dies of COVID

A person in their late 40’s from Nicollet County has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was one of 24 recorded Thursday by MDH. The fatality was the 48th of the pandemic in Nicollet County. Most of the deaths – 21 – were from this month. The others were recorded in August and January of this year and December 2020. Two deaths involved long-term care residents; the rest were private residents. Minnesota’s death count is now at 8,049.

Hospitalizations are down from 794 Wednesday, now at 777. That number includes 214 intensive care hospitalizations, steady from the previous report.

MDH is also reporting 2,434 new infections. Here are the latest reports in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 16 (1 probable)

Brown – 9 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 1 (2 probable)

Faribault – 8 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 14

Freeborn – 16 (3 probable)

Jackson – 1 (3 probable)

Le Sueur – 7 (2 probable)

Martin – 17 (1 probable)

McLeod – 25 (2 probable)

Mower – 33 (1 probable)

Murray – 1 (5 probable)

Nicollet – 17

Nobles – 3 (7 probable)

Redwood – 9 (2 probable)

Renville – 4 (2 probable)

Rice – 19 (4 probable)

Sibley – 7 (1 probable)

Steele – 34 (1 probable)

Waseca – 19

Watonwan – 3