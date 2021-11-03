Person in their early 30’s dies of COVID in Watonwan County

A person in their early 30’s from Watonwan County has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

The death, which was the 15th in Watonwan County since the start of the pandemic, was among several reported in southern Minnesota Wednesday. In Blue Earth County, a person in their late 60’s died of the virus, says MDH. A Le Sueur County resident in their early 80’s died, and Martin County saw two COVID deaths: a person in their early 60’s and a person in their early 80’s. Forty-three total deaths were recorded Wednesday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 8,761.

MDH says 1,004 people are currently hospitalized, including 227 patients in intensive care. Minnesota’s south-central region, including the Greater Mankato area, has three remaining staffed ICU beds (or 13%).

State health officials also confirmed 2,956 new coronavirus infections, including 22 in Brown County, and 15 in Watonwan County.