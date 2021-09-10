Personal Care Attendant accused of molesting child client

A personal care attendant is accused of molesting his client, a child, last summer.

Jesse Joseph Rathai, 32, of Mankato, was charged Thursday with felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

A criminal complaint says Rathai was still employed as the victim’s PCA when her family reported the incident in June. The girl told investigators the sexual assault likely took place in July 2020, based on the dates her sister was born and her mother returned to work.

Rathai allegedly invited the girl to lie down with him on her family’s couch to watch a movie, then began touching her sexually. The victim said she didn’t report the incident right away because she didn’t want to disappoint anyone.

The girl also reported there had been other incidents in which Rathai would lay on top of her.

According to the complaint, Rathai said he “knew what this was about,” when police attempted to retain his statement. Court documents say Rathai told investigators that he wanted an attorney with him when he made a statement, but he never provided one to police.