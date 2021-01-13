PET FOOD RECALL: Linked to Deaths of 70 Dogs

Pet owners and veterinarians are being warned about a recall of Sportmix pet food which is believed to be linked to the deaths of at least 70 dogs.

Midwestern Pet Food, the company which manufactures the food, expanded its recall to include all of its products sold online that contain corn and have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022. The FDA warns that the food may contain deadly levels of aflatoxins — which are toxins produced by mold often found on corn.

Source: usatoday.com