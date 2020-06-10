Pet Owners Say Their Furry Friends Are Gaining Weight During Quarantine, Too

About 33 percent of pets have beefed up since the lockdown started in March, according to a new survey conducted by Wakefield Research for Banfield Pet Hospital. Of the 1,000 animal owners surveyed in May, 25 percent of participants say their pet only gained “a little weight,” while 8 percent answered that their furry friends “gained a lot of weight,” the data shows.

“With owners spending increased time with their cats and dogs during quarantine, they may be showing affection with food more often,” Banfield veterinarian Dr. Heidi Cooley tells The New York Post. “Overfeeding, not providing enough exercise, and giving too many treats are all things that can lead to weight gain in pets.”

Similar to humans who are struggling to stick to a workout routine while confined to their homes, park closures and staying indoors are also affecting the waistlines of pets.

On the bright side, pet owners believe they’re connecting with their furry friends more than ever before.

About 84 percent said they are more attuned to their pet’s health due to staying home, 38 percent reported that their pets are “more happy” and 65 percent said they are showing more affection to their pets.

Source: banfield.com