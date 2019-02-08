PET SEMATARY: New Trailer Is Here to Give You Endless Nightmares [VIDEO]

Almost exactly 30 years after Mary Lambert turned Stephen King’s Pet Sematary into a feature film, Paramount is unleashing Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch‘s new adaptation this coming April, and the second trailer crawled its way out of the grave this morning.

Much of the trailer is made up of footage we’ve already seen, but what’s notable about this second look at the film is that it spoils a plot twist that sure would’ve been nice to have been surprised by come April. So that’s your warning to avoid this one entirely, if you were hoping to go into the new Pet Sematary as blind as possible. The problem with too much marketing, eh?

