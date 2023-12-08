Petco announces Mankato store closure

Mankato’s Petco store will close its doors in January.

Petco confirmed in an email to SMN that the store would close on January 20, 2024.

“To best serve customers across our ecosystem, we’re constantly evaluating our real estate portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

Petco said it will offer “transition support” to workers, but did not provide the number of employees affected by the closure.

We look forward to continuing to serve pet parents in the Mankato community through petco.com,” the company said in a statement.