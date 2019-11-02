Peterson among only 2 Dems saying no to impeachment inquiry

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson was one of just two House Democrats to vote no on ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The House approved the package on a 232-196 vote, with all Republicans against. New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew was the other Democrat opposed.

Peterson had said in the past that an impeachment proceeding is pointless without bipartisan support, and would only divide the country further.

He added to that Thursday with a statement saying he has “some serious concerns with the way the closed-door depositions were run” and said he is “skeptical that we will have a process that is open, transparent and fair.”

Peterson has long represented the sprawling northwest portion of Minnesota, though his victory margin has declined in recent years in the firmly conservative territory that went strongly for Trump in 2016. He’s among more than 60 Democrats nationwide who have already been targeted by Republicans with ads critical of impeachment.

