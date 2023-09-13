Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot under ‘insurrection clause’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A group of Minnesota voters has filed a legal challenge to try to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s presidential ballot. The petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court argues that Trump is disqualified from public office under the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment. The petitioners argue that anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, and then engages in insurrection, is barred from public office It’s the latest in what’s expected to be a series of similar challenges over Trump’s to overturn his election loss. The Trump campaign says there’s no legal basis for these claims.