Pets killed in St. Clair house fire

Four pets were killed Monday in a house fire in St. Clair.

A 911 caller reported smoke coming from a home at 901 West Front St at 10:30 a.m.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Fire Department arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames on the exterior of the home.

Fire crews were able to access the home, where they located four deceased pets – two cats and two dogs – and confirmed no one was inside the home. The fire was extinguished.

The owner of the home was provided resources through Red Cross.

The Eagle Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.