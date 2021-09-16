Pheasant forecast shows numbers are down from last year’s boom

State wildlife officials are forecasting fewer birds for Minnesota hunters when pheasant season next month.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says pheasant numbers have declined by 25 percent from 2020, a year thath saw a boom in the pheasant population. That’s according to year’s roadside pheasant survey report. However, the DNR says the numbers remained on par with the 10-year-old average, and hunters are still likely to see plenty of birds.

Pheasant hunting season opens on Oct 16.

FIND MORE INFORMATION ON THE DNR’S PHEASANT HUNTING PAGE