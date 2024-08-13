Philly Offering Cheese Lovers a 24 Hour Cheese Dispensary

Your late-night charcuterie prayers have been answered … if you’re in Philadelphia. A company called Perrystead Dairy has opened the city’s first-ever 24-hour, self-service cheese dispensary. It’s essentially a vending machine offering a large variety of different cheeses that can be purchased any day and any time you want some cheese. The company says, “Now, you can indulge whenever the craving strikes.” In addition to cheeses, the machine also offers an assortment of crisps, crackers, jams, and chutney. It doesn’t accept cash, so you’ll need to either tap your credit card or any phone with ApplePay or GooglePay. You’ll have to get your wine someplace else.