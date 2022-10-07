Phone scammers posing as Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office

Blue Earth County dispatch is receiving multiple reports from citizens about scam callers pretending to be from the sheriff’s office.

The caller is telling residents they’ve missed a court date. The caller then requests an electronic transfer of funds to resolve the matter.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says those calls are fraudulent, and sheriff’s office staff will never solicit an electronic money transfer by phone to satisfy a missed court date. The sheriff’s office also reminds people not to rely on caller ID to verify the caller’s identity, since modern technology makes it possible for scammers to alter their information.

Anyone who has experienced financial loss due to this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance.

