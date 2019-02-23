[PIC] A Statue of “Sexy” Abraham Lincoln Is Going Viral

So there is this photo going viral… It’s a sexy Abraham Lincoln, yes the SEXIEST PRESIDENT ALIVE! Do you think this statue is a little to risque for a government building?

Ready to get turned on by an 80-year-old statue of a 200-year-old man? Yeah you are. There’s a photo going viral right now of a statue of Abraham Lincoln from the Los Angeles federal courthouse. And in the statue he’s shirtless, he’s lean and muscular, and his thumb is tugging the waistband of his pants like a model.

Apparently the statue debuted in 1939, but a whole new generation just found out about it, and they’re INTO IT. What do you think?

Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he’s a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model: pic.twitter.com/32bjqEERYi — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) February 20, 2019

