Pickle Chips — Made From Pickles — Are Making Dreams Come True

Conagra Brands is releasing a line of pickle chips that are packed with a ton of sour, crunchy, green deliciousness. Prepare to drool directly onto your computer.

Food Business News broke this pickle-y news, noting that Conagra Brands is hoping to elevate their snack business with some new tasty flavors. Apparently, pickles are a $1.1 billion industry (!) so the company is getting right on that juicy dill train.

“Pickles themselves are a great snack, essentially no calories or carbs,” Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president, told Food Business News. “But eating pickles out of a conventional jar is inconvenient and messy, and pickle snacks are actually becoming a thing, particularly in c-stores. So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic.”

So, yes, this means you will literally never have to struggle with a pickle jar again and still get all of that sour goodness in one very easy, very crunchy bite.

Sadly, there hasn’t been a release date announced for the pickle chips and a Conagra spokesperson says they’re “still in development” so that means we’re all going to need to tide ourselves over in the meantime. Like, snagging some of Lay’s Fried Pickle with Ranch chips.

