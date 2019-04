Relish in this, Dill Pickle Cotton Candy is a thing.

According to the Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, the pickle flavored cotton candy goes for $4.95, which really isn’t a bad dill.

The plastic tub contains 1.2 oz of Dill Pickle Flavored Cotton Candy.

The website also features pickle-flavored mints and candy canes.

