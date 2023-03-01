Picklebarn Grand Opening this weekend
Mankato’s new pickleball facility will celebrate its grand opening this weekend.
The Picklebarn of Mankato has planned events and activities for Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5 for players and non-players alike. Food trucks will be on-site both days.
Saturday morning will kick off with a free Zumba Class, followed by a Crazy Eight pickleball tournament, alumni games, and open play. The day will wind down with a wine and pickleball painting event on the mezzanine.
Sunday’s events include $5 Yoga, more tournament play, $5 beginner play, and open play.
The new, tournament-grade facility sports eight professional indoor pickleball courts, locker rooms, a fitness room, pro shop, and a viewing/socializing mezzanine for private and corporate events.
The facility is located at 90 Power Dr.