Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd

A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine.

Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire on the Ford F-350, which had a large box designed to haul woodchips.

A press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle had been traveling south on the Scenic Byway when it ran off the road into the west ditch, where it struck and tree and erupted into flames.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was found deceased inside.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until an identification can be made by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.