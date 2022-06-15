      Weather Alert

Pickup driver strikes, kills woman walking horse on shoulder

Jun 15, 2022 @ 8:29am

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd. Authorities say the woman lived near the scene of the crash. She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was a 44-year-old man from Brainerd. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released. Brainerd is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On