Pickup falls through ice on Lake Hanska

(New Ulm, MN) – The Brown County Sheriff’s office is reminding people to be vigilant when traveling on ice.

Photos shared by the department on social media showed a pickup truck that fell through the ice on Lake Hanska by Godahl Point.

The photos were taken today, according to the post.

“With warmer temperatures, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be cautious when traveling on the ice with their vehicle and fish houses,” reads the post.