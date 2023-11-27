Pilar Stier to be sworn in as Le Sueur Police Chief

A new police chief will take the oath of office in Le Sueur on Monday .

Pilar Stier, a trooper who has served with the Minnesota State Patrol for more than 20 years, will be sworn in at tonight’s city council meeting.

Stier will be the first Latina chief of police in Minnesota, and brings “a wealth of experience in collaboration and training, team development, legal and regulatory compliance,

and law enforcement techniques,” according to a city council agenda.

Seven candidates were interviewed for the position after Chief Aaron Thieke resigned. Stier was offered the position in September.

A number of law enforcement representatives from around Minnesota are anticipated to attend Stier’s swearing-in, which will take place at the Le Sueur-Henderson High School at 7:15 p.m.