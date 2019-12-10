Pillsbury Just Released Lucky Charms Cookies Filled With Marshmallows

When someone says “Lucky Charms” let’s be real — the first (and only) thought you have is MARSHMALLOWS. They’re so popular they’re even sold separately in giant form. All of that said, how about easy-bake cookies full of them? That’s now your reality because Pillsbury just released Lucky Charms cookie dough with those tasty marshmallows baked right in. Drool.

They’re available at Walmart, as popular Instagram account The Junk Food Aisle handily points out. “Limited Edition Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough!” they write. Which, yes, it apparently won’t be around forever, which is all the more reason to get to the store now and stock up.

