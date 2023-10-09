Pilot dies of injuries sustained in Minnesota River crash

The pilot of an aircraft that crashed into the Minnesota River Sunday afternoon near St. Peter has died.

Loren David Jones, 66, of Prior Lake, died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, according to a release from Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason.

Deputies from Le Sueur and Nicollet counties responded shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of a rotary-winged aircraft that had crashed into the river. First responders found the GyroGTVX2 submerged in the river approximately a quarter mile south of the St. Peter river access.

Deputies were able to free Jones from the aircraft and began lifesaving efforts. Jones was then taken to the river access where life-saving efforts continued. He was then airlifted to Rochester.

Initial investigation indicates that the aircraft struck a power line that spanned the river.

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.