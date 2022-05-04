Pilot injured in Mankato plane crash

A pilot was injured in a plane crash Tuesday night at the Mankato Regional Airport.

The crash happened at 7:48 p.m. as the 78-year-old male pilot attempted to land the single-engine plane.

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane at the time of the crash, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic.

Jeff Johnson, Director of Public Works, confirmed the plane is based in Mankato. Johnson said the plane came to rest in a field adjacent to the landing strip.

More details about the crash are pending an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration.