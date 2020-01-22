Pineapple-Flavored Mountain Dew Maui Burst Is Officially Part of the Permanent Line-Up

If you haven’t had a chance to try Mountain Dew Maui Burst, well, you’re in luck. Mountain Dew announced this week that the pineapple flavor was such a hit, it’s staying as part of the brand’s permanent line-up.

The sweet, summery flavor was first released as a limited-time-only offering last fall, but the soda is now back on shelves at Dollar General and it’s sticking around for good. It will remain a Dollar General exclusive and be available starting February 1 at Dollar General stores nationwide. That means it will be here for the actual summer, where it truly belongs.

Just in case you need a reminder, it’s $1 per 16 ounce can.