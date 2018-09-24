Pinterest and Lyst Predict 2018’s Top 10 Halloween Costumes

Although we are currently in the midst of Milan Fashion Week, there is another culturally significant event that looms large on the horizon: Halloween. This year, fashion search resource Lyst and everyone’s favorite mood board platform Pinterest have teamed up to produce a list of the top 10 costumes that are predicted to be most popular for this year’s All Hallows’ Eve. Combining their massive aggregate pool of data, a total of 210 million monthly users have yielded the below list:

1. Tonya Harding

2. A Riverdale character

3. A ’90s icon

4. A warrior of Wakanda

5. A flamingo

6. Edna ModeAn

7. ABBA-inspired dancing queen

8. A cosmic fairy

9. Frida Kahlo

10. A cow

Some of the results are not that surprising – Margot Robbie in her buzzy role in “I, Tonya” received a nomination nod at this year’s Oscars, and the badass ladies of “Black Panther’s” Wakanda had women saying, “Yaaas, queen,” all over the world. The CW’s ever-popular “Riverdale” television series based on the beloved comic books is also, unsurprisingly, a significant inspiration for this year’s festivities. However, it would be difficult to deny that we’re a little bit thrown off by some other additions to the list – yes, we’re referring to the tenth item: a cow.

To see the full Halloween Prediction report by Lyst and Pinterest, you can head over here.

