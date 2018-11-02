Pissy Over Pizza: Delivery Mix-Up Ends With Criminal Charges For Mankato Woman

A Mankato woman is facing criminal charges after an episode involving a botched pizza order.

Betsy Lou Ackerman, age 36, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct following the October 17 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pizza Hut delivery driver told police that Ackerman became upset with him when her pizza order had been mixed up earlier in the evening. The driver said Ackerman threw the incorrect pizza at him and slammed the door in his face when he went to her door to deliver the correct pizza.

While walking back to his car the driver heard Ackerman screaming at him, according to court documents. He told police Ackerman then pushed him and hit the pizza out of his hands.

Ackerman admitted, according to the complaint, that she had tossed the pizza a the driver and confronted the him in the parking lot, knocking the pizza out of his hands. Ackerman told investigators that the driver had pushed her, but declined screening with a Blue Earth County Social Worker, saying she had a great distrust in the system.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

