Pizza restaurant coming to University Square

A new pizza restaurant is coming to campus, joining a family of restaurants in the University Square Mall.

Steve and Dani Wegman announced the future opening of Constanza’s Pizzeria in a press release Tuesday. The Wegman’s also own Weggy’s on Campus, Berry Blendz, and Krusty’s Donuts.

Costanza’s will have Detroit and Chicago style pizza, thin-crust, hand-tossed, pasta dishes, hoagie sandwiches, and chicken wings.

Dine-in, take-out, and delivery will be available.