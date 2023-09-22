River 105 River 105 Logo

Pizzeria closing to make way for 3 popular franchises

September 22, 2023 9:41AM CDT
Share
Cinnabon Logo

A pizzeria near the university campus is closing to make way for three popular franchise eateries.

Contanza’s Pizzeria announced on Facebook Thursday that Sunday, Sept 24  will be its last day in business.

The University Square Mall location will soon house a Cinnabon, an Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop, and a Jamba Juice.

The restaurant thanked loyal customers and staff in a Facebook post.

The new businesses will open in about ten weeks, according to the post.

Recent Posts