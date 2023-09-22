Pizzeria closing to make way for 3 popular franchises

A pizzeria near the university campus is closing to make way for three popular franchise eateries.

Contanza’s Pizzeria announced on Facebook Thursday that Sunday, Sept 24 will be its last day in business.

The University Square Mall location will soon house a Cinnabon, an Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop, and a Jamba Juice.

The restaurant thanked loyal customers and staff in a Facebook post.

The new businesses will open in about ten weeks, according to the post.