Plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Faribault Airport

A plane taking off from the Faribault Airport crashed Thursday shortly after takeoff.

The Piper single-engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed just before 2:30 p.m. about a half-mile southwest of the runway in a plowed field on the 17000 block of Canby Ave in Wells Township.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot as Skyler Hackett, 25, of Prior Lake. Hackett and a passenger, Todd Guyette, 33, of Osceola, Wisconsin were both uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB