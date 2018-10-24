Planters Is Launching a Honey-Roasted Peanut Beer

Planters is joining forces with Chicago-area craft brewer Noon Whistle Brewery for the introduction of new Mr. IPA-Nut craft beer for National American Beer Day.

The new brew – which marks the brand’s first foray into the growing craft beer market – will be available at select stores in Illinois starting on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Mr. IPA-Nut is described as having a “unique citrus aroma with a hint of honey-roasted peanuts followed by a slightly salty finish.”

“It would have been easy to make a great Stout or Porter with nuts, but Planters wanted to prove that nuts go great with any style beer,” said Michael Condon, Noon Whistle Brewing’s owner.

“Therefore, we took their Honey Roasted Peanuts and made a great IPA that highlights both hops and peanuts,” added Condon.

Mr. IPA-Nut will be available in 4-packs of 16-oz cans for $9.99. In addition to select stores, you’ll also be able to find Mr. IPA-Nut at Noon Whistle Brewery in Lombard, IL.

