Plato death ruled a homicide

A death in Plato last week has been ruled a homicide.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Timothy Tinge of Plato.

Tinge’s body was discovered when deputies responded in the early-morning hours Friday, July 30 to a call for a welfare check. His body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for a cause of death.

Investigators are working to piece together Tinge’s activities in the hours leading up to his death on Thursday, July 29, according to a news release. Anyone who had contact with him on that day is asked to call the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 864-4524.

Detectives believe Tinge’s death was not a random incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.