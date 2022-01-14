Play Games With Your Kids

Here’s how to bond with your kids – while also helping them improve their math, memory, and social skills.

Just sit down for a game of Crazy 8s… Black Jack… or Go Fish. Psychologists say card games are a great way to improve kids’ critical thinking skills while also strengthening their confidence.

Dr. William Doherty is a family science professor from the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. And he says, card and board games are good for kids in a lot of ways.

First of all, because everybody is playing by the same rules. It’s an even playing field. And when kids can beat their parents or older siblings, it’s psychologically important. Because, symbolically, it gives them a taste of independence – and how they’ll be able to survive on their own someday. And if they lose, it’s an opportunity to handle defeat gracefully, learn from their mistakes and try again.

Card games can also improve math and memory skills. They learn to strategize – and when they have to remember the cards another player has, it works their short-term memory.

Even shuffling and dealing can improve a kids manual dexterity. Kids also learn the art of taking turns and following rules.

But besides all those developmental benefits – Dr. Doherty says games are one of the best ways for families to bond and communicate. Because it creates an environment for all generations to interact and open up.