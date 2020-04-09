Plum Creek Park shed burglarized in Walnut Grove

(Redwood Falls, MN) – Investigators are looking for information after a burglary at a Walnut Grove park.

A release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the maintenance shed at Plum Creek Park on Crown Avenue was broken into between Monday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 8.

Taken from the shed was Stihl and Husquivarna chainsaws, pole saws, hedge trimmers, and DeWalt cordless tools. The value of the stolen items hasn’t been determined.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Redwood County Sheriff at (507) 637-4036.