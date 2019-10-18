Poetry inspired by Bob Dylan to be featured at MSU event

(Mankato, MN) – On the heels of Bob Dylan’s Mankato performance, Minnesota State University Mankato will host an event celebrating the Minnesota-born musician.

MSU’s Good Thunder Reading Series will welcome the editors of the book “Visiting Bob: Poems Inspired by the Life and Work of Bob Dylan.”

The “Good Thunder Presents!” event is free and open to the public on Friday, Oct 25 at 1:30 p.m. in Armstrong Hall, Room 101.

Thom Tammaro and Al Davis, the book editors, will read poems by contributors like Robert Bly, Joyce Sutphen, Charles Bukowski, Johnny Cash, Diane di Prima, Allen Ginsberg, Tony Hoagland, and Patti Smith.

Tammaro and Davis are both emeriti professors of creative writing at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

For more information about the Good Thunder Reading Series, visit the website.

